Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
There were contrasting emotions for rivals Birmingham City and Aston Villa in the Championship on Saturday.
Birmingham City moved out of the Championship relegation zone with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ipswich Town, while Aston Villa's automatic promotion hunt suffered a blow in a goalless draw at Hull City.
New Blues boss Garry Monk saw his side record back-to-back league wins thanks to Jota's 21st-minute penalty at St Andrews.
Jacques Maghoma was brought down by Cameron Carter-Vickers and Spanish playmaker Jota scored for the third time in two matches following his brace in the 3-0 win over Hull before the international break.
Birmingham are now two points clear of the drop, while city rivals Villa were unable to find a way past Hull at the KCOM Stadium.
REPORT: Blues 1 Ipswich Town 0 kept his cool from the penalty spot to fire Blues to a precious victory over the Tractor Boys.March 31, 2018
Villa had the best chance of the first half through Albert Adomah and pushed hard for a winner late on, but have now gone three matches without a victory and sit nine points adrift of second-place Cardiff City, who have a game in hand.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.