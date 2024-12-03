Chelsea offered HUGE striker transfer by PSG: report

Chelsea are beginning to come together under manager Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have been offered a striker swap deal by Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Enzo Maresca - ranked at no.44 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is exceeding expectations given the early season woes cast around Chelsea, with stars such as Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson continuing to impress.

But with a heavy squad still to contend with, the Blues know exits are likely to come once again this summer with one player in particular touted with a return to France in 2025.

Christopher Nkunku linked with a move back to PSG as swap deal cited

Christopher Nkunku is Chelsea's top scorer so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christopher Nkunku - despite being Chelsea's top scorer so far this season - is struggling to find game time in the Premier League given Jackson's equally as good form in big games.

The former RB Leipzig man has 11 goals in 20 appearances for Chelsea and is finding his form in cup competitions such as the UEFA Conference League and the Carabao Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With all that being said, TBR Football have reported that Nkunku is liked by his former side PSG and that a swap deal involving Randal Kolo Muani is now being drawn up ahead of the summer.

Nkunku arrived at Chelsea from Germany in July 2023 and is said to have cost the Blues in the region of £52m. Determined to fight for his place under Maresca, there are currently no plans for a January exit.

"I spoke to Christo [Nkunku] days ago,” Maresca said on Wednesday ahead of their Conference League clash at Heidenheim. “He didn't say he wasn't happy. He would like to play more games, for sure. I completely want Christo to stay, there is no idea to allow him to go in January."

Kolo Muani is known to be liked by Chelsea, but with their need to find a Kylian Mbappe-sized replacement in Paris, Luis Enrique's side are once again casting their net towards the Premier League.

In FourFourTwo's view, it was always going to be hard for players at Chelsea given the sheer amount of talent at Maresca's disposal. Stamford Bridge is jam-packed with talent and yet we still can't see Nkunku heading back to France any time soon.

Chelsea are back in Premier League action this week as they take on strugglers Southampton at St Mary's on Wednesday.