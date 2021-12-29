Chelsea report: Blues make big transfer decision with France international on their radar

Chelsea are considering a January swoop for out-of-favour Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to reports.

The France international has not featured for the Toffees since the 4-1 defeat by Liverpool on December 1 after an apparent falling-out with Rafael Benitez.

Ben Godfrey has deputised for the former Barcelona man on the left-hand side of Benitez’s backline.

Digne’s days at Goodison Park appear to be numbered and Chelsea are looking to take advantage.

The Blues learned this week that Ben Chilwell will require surgery on his knee after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament.

The England international will not play again this season, leaving Chelsea short of cover in his position.

Marcos Alonso has performed well in Chilwell’s absence but the Spaniard will struggle to play two times a week for the rest of the season.

With the Blues competing for silverware on four fronts, Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in another option at left-back to take some of the pressure off the 31-year-old Alonso.

The Daily Mail writes that Chelsea are considering a swoop for Digne, who has reportedly been offered to Newcastle.

Napoli and Inter are also monitoring the situation closely, but Chelsea would fancy their chances of winning the race for his signature if they decide to submit an offer.

They could look to sweeten the deal by offering Ross Barkley on loan to Everton until the end of the season.

Leeds are also monitoring the attacking midfielder’s situation, but the chance to return to Merseyside might be Barkley’s favoured option.

Chelsea are looking elsewhere in case Digne is unobtainable, with Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico another player they admire.

January can be a difficult time to do business, though, and other clubs could complicate matters further in the knowledge that Chelsea cannot afford to wait until the summer due to Chilwell’s injury.

