Chelsea to beat Newcastle United to signing of highly-rated youngster: report

Chelsea are attempting re-sign highly-rated full-back Tino Livramento from Southampton just two years after selling him to the south-coast side, hijacking Newcastle United's pursuit in the process.

Newcastle have already had multiple bids rejected for the full-back in recent weeks. The Magpies originally offered £12m before raising it to £21m, though Southampton have stood firm and rejected these approaches.

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton value the 20-year-old at £38m, despite the club's relegation to the Championship for next season. Saints only signed him for £8m in 2021, though the deal includes a buy-back and sell-on clause, reports The Athletic.

Therefore, Chelsea could sign Livramento for less than the £38m valuation placed on him, with the Mail also suggesting the Blues will loan him back to Southampton for another season in order for him to continue his development.

Despite impressing in the 2021/22 campaign, Livramento suffered a serious knee injury in April 2022 and only managed two Premier League appearances for Southampton last season as a result.

With Reece James and the incoming Malo Gusto already at right-back, Chelsea certainly aren't in desperate need to bring Livramento in, hence the loan-back option.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were hoping the England U21 international would provide cover for Kieran Trippier in the starting team. Eddie Howe also has Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo at his disposal, though both of those players could exit St. James' Park this summer as Howe seeks to lower the age of his squad and raise the standard of his backup players as the Magpies prepare to play Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

More Chelsea and Newcastle stories

Newcastle United transfer news is ramping up, but they're set for the most difficult start of any Premier League club.

Chelsea transfer news is also starting to gather pace.

The Blues have been linked with Sadio Mane, along with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, in a bid to improve their squad, while Manuel Ugarte appears to be PSG-bound. Kylian Mbappe could be on the cards, too, while Andre Onana is still on the radar.