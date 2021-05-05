Chelsea transfer news: Blues to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for Jadon Sancho

Chelsea and Liverpool could rival Manchester United for the signature of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund forward was United’s leading transfer target ahead of the current campaign.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were unable to get a deal over the line, as they failed to meet Dortmund’s asking price.

United are still interested in the England international, who is expected to depart Signal Iduna Park this summer.

A Dortmund official has confirmed that the club has a “gentleman’s agreement” with the player that would allow him to leave if certain conditions are met.

“We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD .

"He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling [Haaland].”

However, while United were the only club chasing Sancho last summer, they are likely to face competition for the winger this time around.

Two of their Premier League rivals are credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

According to Bild , Chelsea and Liverpool are also keen on Sancho, who has scored six goals and provided nine assists in the Bundesliga this term.

With clubs across Europe having taken a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic, Dortmund are prepared to lower their asking price.

The fee they will now demand is reported to be in the region of £78m, which would make Sancho more affordable for both Chelsea and Liverpool.

And with United also thought to be tracking Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, they might have missed their chance to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils return to action against Roma in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s side won the first leg 6-2 in Manchester and will be looking to complete the job at the Stadio Olimpico against a team that will be managed by Jose Mourinho next season.

