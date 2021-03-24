Chelsea transfer news: Blues want AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer

Even after signing Edouard Mendy, Chelsea’s interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma remains as strong as ever.

According to football.london, the Blues see the Italian international as an ideal long-term solution to a position that has caused them problems since Thibaut Courtois moved to Real Madrid.

Donnarumma is out of contract at Milan this summer and continues to be linked with some of the world’s biggest clubs.

His agent, the infamous Mino Raiola, announced earlier this month that both Chelsea and Manchester United have been in touch to see if he would be prepared to move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has already made more than 200 professional appearances for Milan since breaking into the first team as a teenager.

He also has 22 caps for his country, having made his debut against France in 2016, replacing his idol Gianluigi Buffon at half time.

Milan have offered Donnarumma improved terms to stay at the San Siro but they fall some way short of the £8million yearly wage being requested.

Although it would be a huge financial commitment for either Manchester United or Chelsea to make, they have more money at their disposal than the Rossoneri and don't want to pass up the opportunity to sign a world-class goalkeeper on a free transfer.

The futures of both David de Gea and Dean Henderson remain unresolved, with neither willing to serve as understudy at Old Trafford.

For Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga looks certain to leave after a series of high-profile errors saw his confidence drain away under Frank Lampard.

Kepa’s poor form resulted in him being dropped for Willy Caballero last season, before Mendy signed from Rennes in September.

The Senegalese goalkeeper has performed well, registering eight clean sheets in 10 games under Thomas Tuchel, but Donnarumma would still be considered an upgrade.