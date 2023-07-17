Chelsea set to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United in shock deal: report

Chelsea are looking at bringing Harry Maguire from Manchester United this summer, in a huge transfer shock.

Maguire has recently relinquished the captaincy at Old Trafford, confirming on Twitter that Erik ten Hag stripped him of the armband in a meeting. Still, the England international has insisted that he wants to continue to fight for his place and impress the Dutchman – despite rarely starting last season.

With Gareth Southgate admitting that the centre-back's lack of game-time would eventually make his position as a guaranteed starter for his country untenable, it seems likely that Maguire will end his time at Old Trafford this summer under a cloud.

Gareth Southgate has admitted he can't keep picking Maguire forever if he isn't getting regular starts (Image credit: BBC)

The Sun have claimed that Chelsea are lining up a switch for the 30-year-old to tempt him to west London and reject the overtures of the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham.

The Blues have had an uncharacteristically quiet summer so far in terms of arrivals but could be persuaded to make the move for Maguire as a senior figure who has captained Manchester United for three and a half years.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino currently has the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill at his disposal as options on the left of a centre-back pairing – so should Maguire join, he would likely slot in on the righthand side.

It's been reported by the Mail, however, that United will want around £40m for their centre-back, who became the most expensive defender of all time when he joined in 2019. Even their asking price is only half of what they paid Leicester City.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag doesn't have Maguire in his plans (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

United are believed to be in the market for new defenders, as well a midfielder and a striker.

Maguire is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt.

