Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel to loan out Billy Gilmour until the summer

Chelsea are set to loan out Billy Gilmour for the remainder of the season, according to reports.

The Scotland international has missed much of the campaign through injury.

He has only made two appearances in the Premier League so far this term after making his first-team breakthrough in 2019/20.

Gilmour has started both of Chelsea’s FA Cup fixtures but is keen for more regular game time in the second half of the season.

The midfielder wants to get more minutes under his belt ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Gilmour will hope that a series of impressive performances in the coming months could guarantee him a spot in Steve Clarke’s side.

And according to the Daily Telegraph , Chelsea are now poised to agree to a temporary transfer.

Gilmour might have stayed at Stamford Bridge for the rest of the season had Frank Lampard still been in charge of the club.

But with Thomas Tuchel appointed as the Blues’ new boss on Tuesday, Gilmour is now set to depart before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 19-year-old is thought to be behind Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount in the midfield pecking order.

Gilmour was not included in Tuchel’s first matchday squad for the 0-0 draw with Wolves on Wednesday.

Rangers are thought to lead the race for the teenager, with Steven Gerrard a big admirer.

West Ham have also been linked with Gilmour, although Chelsea may be reluctant to help out a potential top-four rival.

Tuchel’s side are five points behind West Ham, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Chelsea will welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Tuchel seeks his first win in charge of the club.

The Blues then face a crunch clash with London rivals Tottenham next Thursday, by which time Gilmour is likely to have moved elsewhere.

