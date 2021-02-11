Chiefs’ Caf Champions League game against Wydad postponed

The South African Football Association has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Champions League encounter with Wydad Casablanca has been postponed after the team were denied visas to Morocco.

The Soweto giants were supposed to leave South Africa on Wednesday, but released a statement on Wednesday evening stating that their trip was delayed due to their visas being denied.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation then released a statement on Thursday morning, stating that it wanted the game postponed or moved to another country.

'The Royal Moroccan Football University sent a letter to the CAF Clubs Committee informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the South African Kaizer Chiefs team to be held on February 13th in Casablanca for the first round of the African Champions League, due to safety health related to the recent developments of Covid-19. As the Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match or hold it in another country if this is not possible,' a statement on the RMFF website read.

Safa then on Thursday confirmed that Caf has decided to postpone the game and will make a decision on the game moving forward.

The Safa statement read: 'The Confederation of African Football [CAF] have confirmed that the CAF Champions League match between Wydad Athletic Club from Casablanca in Morocco versus Kaizer Chiefs, will not be played as scheduled on Saturday, 13 February 2021.'

In a one-line correspondence sent to Safa on Wednesday night, Caf through its competition division manager, Ahmed Salem, said ‘’CAF will communicate the updated decision in due time'.

Chiefs were scheduled to have left for Casablanca on Wednesday evening, but the team was denied entry visas to Morocco, forcing them to cancel the trip to North Africa.