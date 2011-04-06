Coca-Cola end Rooney relationship

The England international, who had endorsed Coke Zero since 2007, was initially dropped from an advertising campaign last year after unsavoury allegations emerged about his private life.

The striker, currently facing a two-game ban after swearing into a TV camera after completing a hat-trick during the Premier League win at West Ham United on Saturday.

"Our contract with Wayne Rooney came to an end last year and we mutually agreed that we would not renew our relationship," Coca-Cola said in a statement.

Rooney's deal with the world's largest soft drinks manufacturer was worth 600,000 pounds, according to media reports.

As well as Coke Zero, Rooney's involvement with the company included the TV show Coke Zero Street Striker and the Rooney v Rooney Powerade TV ad.

"Our marketing plans have evolved to focus on our sponsorship of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the upcoming launch of our plans for the Olympic Torch Relay," Coca-Cola added in their statement.

"We wish Wayne well in his career."