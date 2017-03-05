Conte: Give all my Chelsea players awards

Antonio Conte believes his Chelsea players should all be given individual awards at the end of the season, as long as the team win the Premier League title.

Chelsea's advantage at the top of the table was cut to seven points by Tottenham on Sunday, but Conte's men remain overwhelming favourites to lift the league trophy in May.

N'Golo Kante picked up the Premier League Player of the Year prize at the London Football Awards, but Conte does not want to single out any individuals from his squad.

"This kind of award is better to give at the end of the season and I hope to give this award to one of my players, all of my players," Conte said.

"This season, until now, all my players are playing very well and deserve the best. But it's important in this case to finish the right way and try to win. Only if you win will people remember you."

Chelsea make the short trip to West Ham on Monday, with a victory able to stretch their lead back to 10 points, but Conte insisted the aim was merely for the club to qualify for the Champions League.

"We started our season trying to fight until the end to win the title and to try and fight until the end to be in the right position to go into next season's Champions League. This was our target. Our target," Conte said.

"But, for sure, it wasn't easy to start the season and know that six strong teams fight for the title and the Champions League. Don't forget, in this six teams, two won't play in the Champions League next season. They have to go into the Europa League, which is a bit different to the Champions League. But now this league is very, very difficult.

"To win the title and also find a place to play the Champions League is not easy. But it's a great competition for every single player, club and manager, and we want to stay there and try to fight to win it."

Chelsea's lack of European competition has been an advantage for Conte's men this season, but the Italian is keen to lead his side into next season's Champions League.

"I watched the Manchester City game against Monaco live because I wanted to breathe it in, the right atmosphere, and feel this type of game," Conte said.

"In the future, also, I hope to sit and watch games live. I saw a great game, a great game. To see eight goals is not simple and it's not normal to find this."