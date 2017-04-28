Conte impressed by 'four or five' of Chelsea's FA Youth Cup winners

Antonio Conte was impressed by "four or five" players in Chelsea's FA Youth Cup thrashing of Manchester City on Wednesday.

Chelsea lifted the trophy for the fourth successive season with a 5-1 victory at Stamford Bridge completing a 6-2 aggregate victory in a repeat of the 2015-16 final.

Conte watched the match alongside owner Roman Abramovich, while club captain John Terry and all-time leading goalscorer Frank Lampard were also in attendance.

Trevoh Chalobah, brother of first-team member Nathaniel, opened the scoring before Ike Ugbo added an impressive acrobatic finish to Dujon Sterling's excellent cross.

A marvellous solo goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi was added to by marauding wing-back Sterling after a one-two with Ugbo, with substitute Cole Dasilva rounding off a resounding win.

Conte delivered a speech to the victorious players - coached by former youth team graduate Jody Morris - in the dressing room after the match, and he is confident a selection have bright futures.

"We watched the game together. It's always good to see Mr Abramovich and to stay together, also to enjoy the game and to see our team winning for the fourth time in a row," said Conte, who boasts academy products Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathan Ake and Ola Aina in his first-team set up.

"It's very important for Chelsea, the work in the academy. The academy is working very well. I think in this team, yes, I saw four or five players with good prospects for the future.

"But you know that it's not easy then to become a Chelsea player and to play for the first-team. This gap is not simple, not only for Chelsea but in all teams.

"But we must be proud of the work in the academy. We have 23 players in our squad, with three goalkeepers. We have four players with our academy. Ruben, Chalo and Ake, and Aina... I think it's great."