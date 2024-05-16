Could this Arsenal home shirt be revolutionary for Adidas?

You know what to expect from an Arsenal home shirt by now. Red shirt, white sleeves. It's been the same for almost a hundred years.

In all that time, the Gunners have only relinquished the white sleeves on a handful of occasions, the closest of which in the modern era came between 2008 and 2010. That was considered controversial, despite white being heavily used on the sleeves anyway.

Even with Arsenal's newly-released home shirt, the amount of white and navy blue on the top has led to some fans turning their noses up. Yet could Adidas go even bolder?

This Arsenal home shirt concept might be the weirdest one yet

It doesn't even look like Arsenal (Image credit: -)

Too jazzy? For a club that really don't mix things up too much with their shirts too much – well, look at what Adidas have done to Bayern Munich of late – this is something a little more… out there.

Arsenal shirts are synonymous with those lightning bolts, with the symbol appearing in the crest of the Royal Arsenal Gatehouse from near where the club was originally formed in Woolwich. It's been used to stunning effect recently by Adidas but it was something that Nike used extensively for their jerseys in the 90s.

Dennis Bergkamp in Nike's iconic 90s away shirt (Image credit: PA)

Don't worry – it's not real. But could this design ever be used on the home shirt itself? Gooners may hope not.

The design is reminiscent, however, of a prototype/template top from the 90s, produced by Nike. Ultimately, the American brand opted to only use the lightning bolt for blue shirts – and that's the way it stayed, right up until relatively recently, with Adi opting for the design appearing on home tops.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by GKK Collector TH (@gkk_collector) A photo posted by on

Football shirt designs are getting more outlandish – and who'd have thought 40 years ago that Arsenal would wear redcurrant for their final season at Highbury?

Who knows? Maybe Adidas will take note – recent shirts have proven that they're not afraid of backlash from big teams…

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are said to be leading the queue for Xavi Simons, with a Serie A being targeted, too. Their chances of signing one La Liga star has been dashed, while £76m worth of players may yet be sold this summer.

Meanwhile, one defender looks set to leave.