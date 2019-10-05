Cove Rangers dealt first League Two defeat by Stenhousemuir

Leaders Cove Rangers suffered their first Ladbrokes League Two defeat of the season as Stenhousemuir claimed a narrow 3-2 comeback victory at Ochilview Park on Saturday.

The Wee Rangers got off to a strong start, with Jamie Masson picking out the bottom corner early on to put them ahead but David Marsh replied with a close-range effort before the 10-minute mark.

David Hopkirk put Stenny in front for the first time with his fourth goal this season midway through the first half and former Celtic youth player Mark McGuigan’s penalty on the stroke of half-time extended their lead.

Martin Scott’s late header reduced the deficit but Stenhousemuir held on for the win to extend their unbeaten run to three matches as they moved up a spot to fourth, while Cove’s three-point lead at the top was reduced to one as a result.

Cowdenbeath moved up a place to second after edging a narrow 1-0 victory over promotion rivals Edinburgh City at Central Park thanks to David Cox’s winner just before the break.

Moments later, the away side lost captain Craig Thomson to a straight red card for a bad challenge as they dropped down to third.

Annan advanced to fifth after returning to winning ways with a 2-1 victory away to Queen’s Park, who have lost their last three.

Annan summer signing Scott McLean opened the scoring against his former side after 18 minutes and – four minutes later – Tommy Muir doubled their lead before David Galt pulled one back six minutes from time.

Elgin moved up two places to sixth thanks to a 3-1 win away to Albion Rovers.

Rory MacEwan and League Two top scorer Shane Sutherland – with his seventh of the season – were on target with a goal apiece in five first-half minutes as Elgin took control.

A second-half own goal from Ross Clarke extended the visitors’ lead before Smart Osadolor scored a close-range headed consolation for the home side at the death.

Elsewhere, the bottom two sides Stirling and Brechin shared the spoils from a 1-1 draw at Glebe Park.

Brechin top scorer Paul McManus netted his second goal in two games as his 47th-minute header broke the deadlock but former Brechin defender Paul McLean, who left Glebe Park after a decade this summer, headed the visitors level midway through the second half.