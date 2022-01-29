Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his 11-year-old son isn't allowed a mobile phone

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he doesn't allow his son, Cristiano Jr., to have a mobile phone.

The Portuguese star has admitted that he doesn't allow his eldest child to have an iPhone, since he wants to instil a mentality into him that it's good not to be "obsessed with technology" – and that he can't get "anything he wants".

"I think we have to take advantage of [technology] but we shouldn’t be obsessed with it," CR7 said. "For example, I can give you a small impression. My oldest child is going to be 12 years old soon and he asks me every time, 'Daddy, can I have a phone, can I have a phone, can I have a phone.'"

"I say to him, 'Cristiano, you have time.' I know as well that this young generation are one step ahead of their age so I agree that we have to take advantage of that but not to be obsessed about technology. Give them but with a period of time, not give them all the time. I think that’s the main point here.

"I ask him to wait for the future. One day, Junior asked me for an iPhone to call me but I told him no. If he wants to call me he should through his grandmother. I want to transmit to my son the idea that it's not easy getting anything he wants. Education is the best thing I could give him."

Cristiano Jr. is nicknamed Cristianinho and was born to an anonymous surrogate mother. Ronaldo's current partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is currently pregnant with twins.

