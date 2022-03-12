Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-breaking 806th career goal to overtake Josef Bican

Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer of all time after scoring twice for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Portuguese let fly from over 30 yards and sent the ball into the top corner to get his 805th goal for club and country, equalling the late Josef Bican as the highest scorer in the history of football, according to world organising body FIFA.

Ronaldo then restored United's lead after Harry Kane had equalised from the spot, knocking in a cross from Jadon Sancho to make it goal 806 and overtake Bican.

Austrian Bican, whose career spanned from 1931 to 1955, scored the majority of his goals for Slavia Prague, plundering a remarkable 427 goals in 221 games for the Czech side.

He played for two national sides, first for his native Austria and then for Czechoslovakia. He retired at the age of 42.