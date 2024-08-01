‘We made a bigger offer than Real Madrid for Gareth Bale’: David Moyes reveals Manchester United attempted to break world transfer record for Welshman

David Moyes had an unhappy and short spell as Manchester United manager, hampered in part by a poor summer's business

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale had an offer on the table from Manchester United before joining Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Moyes has revealed his list of ones that got away from him during his short-lived spell as Manchester United manager, admitting that they had a 'terrible' transfer window in his one summer in charge.

The Scot left Everton to take over from the hugely successful Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2013, but didn't quite make it through the entire season in charge before being sacked with Manchester United in seventh place - their worst finish since 1990.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.