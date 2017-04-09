De Gea injury nothing serious - Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is confident David de Gea will be ready for Manchester United's clash with Chelsea after he missed the trip to Sunderland.
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has not suffered a serious injury despite being ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Sunderland, with Jose Mourinho expecting him to return to face Chelsea next weekend.
De Gea last missed a Premier League game in August 2015 and his run of 63 consecutive top-flight starts came to an end as Sergio Romero took his place at the Stadium of Light.
However, Mourinho does not expect his first-choice keeper to be out long term.
"David has a little problem," Mourinho explained to Sky Sports.
"Normally Sergio plays in the Europa League and the Europa League is next Thursday, so not bad for him at all to have a match before that.
Jose Mourinho has told that David De Gea misses today's game at Sunderland due to "a small problem". April 9, 2017
"No [nothing serious for De Gea], I believe he will be ready for next week."
De Gea, 26, has kept 11 clean sheets in 29 Premier League outings this campaign.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.