De Gea injury nothing serious - Mourinho

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has not suffered a serious injury despite being ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Sunderland, with Jose Mourinho expecting him to return to face Chelsea next weekend.

De Gea last missed a Premier League game in August 2015 and his run of 63 consecutive top-flight starts came to an end as Sergio Romero took his place at the Stadium of Light.

However, Mourinho does not expect his first-choice keeper to be out long term.

"David has a little problem," Mourinho explained to Sky Sports.

"Normally Sergio plays in the Europa League and the Europa League is next Thursday, so not bad for him at all to have a match before that.

"No [nothing serious for De Gea], I believe he will be ready for next week."

De Gea, 26, has kept 11 clean sheets in 29 Premier League outings this campaign.