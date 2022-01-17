Departing John Souttar in Hearts squad for St Johnstone squad

Robbie Neilson will continue to utilise John Souttar despite the Hearts defender signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer.

Souttar is in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

Liam Boyce is back after recovering from a knock while Beni Baningime is missing with a knee injury.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects to have new signings Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary and Tony Gallacher available for the trip to Gorgie.

The Perth club are awaiting international clearance for Turkish striker Ciftci who joined Saints on January 5 until the end of the season from MKE Ankaragucu in his homeland.

Craig Bryson could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle problem that requires surgery while fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.