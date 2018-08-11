Derby County 1 Leeds United 4: Roofe, Alioski keep Bielsa's men perfect
A superb brace from Kemar Roofe saw Leeds United win 4-1 at Derby County in the Championship on Saturday.
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United continued their fine start to the Championship season with a 4-1 demolition of Derby County.
Mateusz Klich bent home a stunning strike at the end of a thrilling team move to put the visitors in front inside five minutes at Pride Park on Saturday.
When Tom Lawrence's free-kick was badly misjudged by 21-year-old goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell the Rams were swiftly level, but Ezgjan Alioski's perfect left-wing cross was headed in by Kemar Roofe to restore the Leeds lead.
Leeds should have made the points safe in the 56th minute but Scott Carson made a magnificent reaction save to keep out another Roofe header.
There was nothing the former England international could do about Roofe's second goal, though, the striker collecting a Klich pass and brilliantly spinning away from two defenders to thunder in a powerful drive that beat Carson at his near post.
And within four minutes Alioski crashed home a header from Pablo Hernandez's cross to send Leeds second in the Championship with two wins from their two fixtures under Bielsa.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.