Derek McInnes hoping to build on Aberdeen success after signing new deal

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes vowed to create more special moments for the club after signing a two-year contract extension.

McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have signed new deals which commit them to the Dons until the summer of 2022.

Former St Johnstone and Bristol City boss McInnes joined Aberdeen in 2013 and led them to League Cup glory in his first full season, before guiding them to four consecutive league runners-up places.

The 48-year-old, who turned down job offers from Sunderland and Rangers in 2017, said on the club’s official website: “I am delighted we have been able to agree new contracts with the club.

“The staff, players and I are committed to trying to deliver success and build upon all we have achieved in the past six years.

“With the opening of our new training campus at Kingsford on the horizon I am excited about the prospect of training professionally in a modern facility, something which should be in keeping with the ambitious club we are.

“It’s no secret that I love working for this club and I will strive to continue to try and create those special moments for our supporters. Working closely together I believe this is possible.”

Chairman Stewart Milne added: “I think everyone recognises what Derek has achieved during his time at the club and I am delighted he has agreed to extend his time at Pittodrie, making him our longest-serving manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

“The board and I strongly believe that with Derek leading this club we have a real platform for further success, and I am confident the team he has rebuilt over the summer will continue to see us competing for trophies, keeping the pressure at the top of the league, and hopefully a strong run in Europe.

“Derek also played a critical role in enabling us to secure consent for Kingsford and it will be a real milestone for the club to see him take his first training session in our first owned and dedicated training facility in our 116-year history.

“I look forward to continuing our work together as we strive to deliver success for our great club.”