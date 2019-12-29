Dyer calls on Kilmarnock board to end uncertainty over manager

Alex Dyer has called on the Kilmarnock board to resolve the uncertainty over the managerial vacancy by the end of the winter break.

Dyer has been in charge since Angelo Alessio’s sacking earlier in the month but has been unable to arrest the team’s slump in form.

Killie lost for a fifth successive match, 1-0 against St Mirren in Paisley, and Dyer hoped it would be the final game before a permanent manager is appointed.

He said: “The manager situation needs to be sorted. Whether I get the job or it’s someone else, by the time we come back after the break it needs to be sorted.

“It’s not an excuse. We have lost our identity a bit over the last few weeks. The stuff we were good at just isn’t there at the moment.

“It needs some fresh blood in the building to liven the place up a bit and the boys need to get back to what they’re good at – fight, heart, desire and winning.

“I love this football club and what I do. If they offer the job I’d consider it. I’m not putting my name in the hat and saying I want it.

“It’s up to them. I’ve been here and they know what I can do. If they bring someone else in then we take it from there. They might want to bring their own man in.”

Ilkay Durmus’ goal was enough to earn St Mirren the win and Dyer felt it was a fair outcome.

He added: “It wasn’t good enough throughout the 90 minutes. The other day I praised them because they worked hard against Rangers without winning but this wasn’t good enough. It’s as simple as that.”

St Mirren missed plenty of chances to make the result more comfortable but manager Jim Goodwin was just happy to go into the break on the back of a win.

He said: “Before the game we would have taken 1-0. I asked players to get a clean sheet and they did that.

“They defended brilliantly. We would love to have been sitting two or three up and we probably should have been.

“We had more shots on target than in a number of weeks. But I’d take a performance like that every day of the week.”