Emre Can arrives for Juventus medical
Emre Can's four-year stay at Liverpool is coming to an end after he arrived in Turin for his medical at Juventus.
Emre Can has arrived in Turin to finalise his transfer from Liverpool to Juventus, the Italian club have confirmed.
With the 24-year-old defensive midfielder's contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of June, the Italian champions moved to secure his signature and bring to an end his four-year spell in the Premier League.
Reportedly joining Juventus on a four-year contract, Can was pictured arriving in Italy on the club's official Twitter account ahead of his medical.
With speculation linking Bosnia-Herzegovina international midfielder Miralem Pjanic with a move away from Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri is bolstering his options well in advance of the 2018-19 season getting underway.
Welcome to Turin, Emre! He's off to J | Medical! June 21, 2018
