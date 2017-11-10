England 0 Germany 0: Pickford and Sane impress in Wembley draw

England held world champions Germany at Wembley as two experimental sides played out a 0-0 draw in their first friendly since sealing World Cup qualification.

The Three Lions had been expected to feel the absence of key men Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, among others, while Joachim Low's visitors were similarly missing stars Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Muller.

But there was no lack of quality on display in a match that was more entertaining than the scoreline suggested, as the in-form Leroy Sane starred for Germany and struck the woodwork with the best effort of the first half.

Jordan Pickford, making his senior debut for Gareth Southgate's men, deserved that slice of luck as he turned in a determined performance, keeping out Timo Werner on multiple occasions.

Chances at the other end were considerably more scarce, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek also impressed in his England bow, with the hosts looking increasingly relaxed in a new-look 3-5-2 formation as the game wore on.

Considering the talk of farce at the hosts' numerous withdrawals from the squad, this ended up being a handy workout for Southgate and his side against top-class opposition, with Brazil the next opponents in London on Tuesday, when Germany are also at home in another glamour friendly against France.

England have now gone five matches without defeat, while Germany have not lost in 20 games since Euro 2016.