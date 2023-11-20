England home shirt available for BARGAIN price before Black Friday - with huge 60% discount

The England home shirt is available at a bargain price, with two retailers discounting the kit worn by the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Worn at World Cup 2022 and during the qualifying stages for Euro 2024, the current England home shirt has had mixed success in just over a year of its release.

After receiving a mixed reception from England fans upon its release, due to the blue accented collar area, World Cup quarter-final defeat to France paled the shirt somewhat into insignificance.

Another exceptional European Championships qualification campaign in which Gareth Southgate's team topped the group, though, has restored hope and sentiment to the shirt - and it's available with a 60 per cent discount.

Both Pro:Direct and JD Sports are selling the current England home shirt for just £30 ahead of Black Friday, which represents a huge £45 saving. With Euro 2024 in Germany coming up next summer, fans of the Three Lions will want to cheer on the nation - and what better way to do it than with a shirt picked up for a bargain?

The England home shirt ranked 11th out of 19th on our list of the greatest England shirts manufactured in the last decade by Nike, with the gradients on the shoulders completely fresh and certainly a solid effort away from the template-era of designs.

England Home Shirt 2022

Was £75 Now £30 One of the most distinctive England shirts for years, this one will forever be synonymous with Jude Bellingham's ascension to the side and Harry Kane breaking the all-time scoring record. There's an offer on both JD Sports and Pro:Direct right now.

