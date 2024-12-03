England v Switzerland: How to watch international friendly involving the Lionesses

England v Switzerland is the final game in the Lionesses 2024 schedule, and manager Sarina Wiegman has said she is going to experiment with the team.

They face tough opposition in their friendly in Switzerland, who will also want to round their year off with a win.

But what is the team news and how can fans watch? Here's all you need to know.

England v Switzerland: Where can fans tune in?

Sarina Wiegman has been impressive in charge of England (Image credit: Danny Lawson)

The match will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield with a kick-off time of 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday, 3 December.

Supporters can watch on ITV with the broadcaster showing the game on ITV 4 and on ITVX.

Switzerland manager Pia Sundhage (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby, who both won the Euros in 2022, will both not be available to play in the game. Kelly has concussion and Kirby has a calf injury, both issues were picked up in their 0-0 friendly against USWNT last Friday.

There may also be a rotation in goal for England with Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton competing for the number one shirt. Earps played against the US at Wembley.

Wiegman said: "They are really competing. We have a good goalkeeper group. Mary and Hannah [Hampton] are really close.

"We have these four friendlies – we have played three now – I want to see both of them in games, all the time in training and with their clubs. They will both get opportunities to play."

VIDEO How Lauren James Will Change Women's Football Forever

Switzerland, who in FourFourTwo's view will lose to England as they head into the game following a 6-0 loss to Germany, have a relatively new boss in Pia Sundhage.

She was appointed in January and told the BBC of taking the job: "That kind of feeling when everybody's coming together, that is unique. So it was easy to say 'yes'."