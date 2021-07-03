Trending

England vs Ukraine: Line-ups confirmed for Euro 2020 quarter-final

Jadon Sancho starts for England against Ukraine, as the Euro 2020 quarter-finals continue

Jadon Sancho
(Image credit: Getty)
England vs Ukraine kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 quarter-finals draw to a close - and Jadon Sancho is set for his first start.

The new Manchester United signing is into the side from the start as a replacement for Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere in the team, Mason Mount is returning to the team after his self-isolation.

It looks like a back four for Gareth Southgate today after the back three that was employed for the Germany game. 

Ukraine, however are set to use a 3-5-2.

England

4-2-3-1

1. Pickford

2. Walker
5. Stones
6. Maguire
3. Shaw

14. Phillips
4. Rice

17. Sancho
19. Mount
10. Sterling

9. Kane

Ukraine

3-5-2

1. Bushcan

13. Zabarnyi
4. Kryvstov
22. Matvienko

21. Karavaev
5. Sydorchuk
10. Shaparenko
17. Zinchenko
16. Myolenko

7. Yarmolenko
9. Yaremchuk