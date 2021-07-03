England vs Ukraine: Line-ups confirmed for Euro 2020 quarter-final
By Mark White
Jadon Sancho starts for England against Ukraine, as the Euro 2020 quarter-finals continue
England vs Ukraine kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 quarter-finals draw to a close - and Jadon Sancho is set for his first start.
The new Manchester United signing is into the side from the start as a replacement for Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere in the team, Mason Mount is returning to the team after his self-isolation.
It looks like a back four for Gareth Southgate today after the back three that was employed for the Germany game.
Ukraine, however are set to use a 3-5-2.
England
4-2-3-1
1. Pickford
2. Walker
5. Stones
6. Maguire
3. Shaw
14. Phillips
4. Rice
17. Sancho
19. Mount
10. Sterling
9. Kane
Ukraine
3-5-2
1. Bushcan
13. Zabarnyi
4. Kryvstov
22. Matvienko
21. Karavaev
5. Sydorchuk
10. Shaparenko
17. Zinchenko
16. Myolenko
7. Yarmolenko
9. Yaremchuk
