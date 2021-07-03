England vs Ukraine: Line-ups confirmed for Euro 2020 quarter-final

England vs Ukraine kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 quarter-finals draw to a close - and Jadon Sancho is set for his first start.

The new Manchester United signing is into the side from the start as a replacement for Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere in the team, Mason Mount is returning to the team after his self-isolation.

It looks like a back four for Gareth Southgate today after the back three that was employed for the Germany game.

Ukraine, however are set to use a 3-5-2.

England

4-2-3-1

1. Pickford

2. Walker

5. Stones

6. Maguire

3. Shaw

14. Phillips

4. Rice

17. Sancho

19. Mount

10. Sterling

9. Kane

Ukraine

3-5-2

1. Bushcan

13. Zabarnyi

4. Kryvstov

22. Matvienko

21. Karavaev

5. Sydorchuk

10. Shaparenko

17. Zinchenko

16. Myolenko

7. Yarmolenko

9. Yaremchuk