England wonderkid targeted by European giants - in what would be the craziest transfer of the summer: report
England could see a bright talent head to the continent this summer, as part of a crazy transfer
England may currently be out in Germany for Euro 2024, but clubs on home soil - and from across Europe - are working tirelessly now that the transfer window is open.
While individuals currently competing at Euro 2024 will have to wait until after the tournament before completing their respective moves, players not selected by Gareth Southgate are being lined up for summer switches.
And one report suggests that talks have "already begun" between one England wonderkid and a juggernaut from abroad.
According to Spanish outlet Revelo, Hull City winger Jaden Philogene is the subject of interest for Barcelona, with the Catalan side hitting a stumbing block in negotiations with Athletic Bilbao for Spain star Nico Williams.
Barcelona reportedly deem the €58m Athletic Bilbao want for Williams too high, and have settled on Philogene as an ideal alternative. The 22-year-old Englishman has just enjoyed a fine season in the Championship with Hull, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further six in 33 appearances.
The report states that Barcelona will attempt to lure Philogene to Spain on loan, with the option to buy him next season inserted into his proposed contract. They'll have to act quickly to secure that, however, with Aston Villa retaining the option to re-sign him from Hull this summer.
Indeed, Unai Emery's side let Philogene leave for just €6m last summer, though he'd cost considerably more this transfer window if a deal is to be concluded.
A highly-rated attacking talent, Philogene scored a ridiculous rabona goal against Rotherham in the 2023/24 season, with his performances recognised by the England U21 set-up. So far, he has played four times for Lee Carsley's side, scoring three goals in those games.
