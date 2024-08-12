Manchester United can seal Frenkie De Jong transfer for €70m: report

By
published

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has brought several of his former Ajax stars to Old Trafford and another one could be set to join him

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong
(Image credit: Future)

Manchester United have lacked a discernible playing style throughout Erik ten Hag's two years in charge, but a transformative signing could finally arrive this summer.

Ten Hag's admiration for Frenkie de Jong, who shined under him at Ajax, has been well documented and he has actively pursued the midfielder since arriving at Old Trafford.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.