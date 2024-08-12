Manchester United can seal Frenkie De Jong transfer for €70m: report
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has brought several of his former Ajax stars to Old Trafford and another one could be set to join him
Manchester United have lacked a discernible playing style throughout Erik ten Hag's two years in charge, but a transformative signing could finally arrive this summer.
Ten Hag's admiration for Frenkie de Jong, who shined under him at Ajax, has been well documented and he has actively pursued the midfielder since arriving at Old Trafford.
Barcelona were previously reluctant to sell De Jong but are now willing to consider a deal at the right price.
According to TEAMtalk, Man United could finally land the Dutch international if they're prepared to increase their offer to €70m, plus €15m in add-ons. United's initial bid of €50m has been rejected with Barcelona seeking a similar fee to the one they paid for him in 2019.
With a deal for Matthijs de Ligt almost complete, this would further increase the former Ajax contingent in Ten Hag's squad. Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony also played for the United manager during his time in Amsterdam.
De Jong is seen as someone who could partner Kobbie Mainoo in centre midfield, helping his team progress the ball from deep with surging runs and incisive passes.
This would enable Ten Hag to evolve towards the more dominant, possession-heavy approach he favoured at Ajax, where he won three Eredivisie titles and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The Dutchman has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, while Bayern Munich defensive duo Noussair Mazraoui and De Ligt should be announced soon.
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.