Manchester United can seal Frenkie De Jong transfer for €70m: report

Manchester United have lacked a discernible playing style throughout Erik ten Hag's two years in charge, but a transformative signing could finally arrive this summer.

Ten Hag's admiration for Frenkie de Jong, who shined under him at Ajax, has been well documented and he has actively pursued the midfielder since arriving at Old Trafford.

Barcelona were previously reluctant to sell De Jong but are now willing to consider a deal at the right price.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Man United could finally land the Dutch international if they're prepared to increase their offer to €70m, plus €15m in add-ons. United's initial bid of €50m has been rejected with Barcelona seeking a similar fee to the one they paid for him in 2019.

With a deal for Matthijs de Ligt almost complete, this would further increase the former Ajax contingent in Ten Hag's squad. Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Antony also played for the United manager during his time in Amsterdam.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag in pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Jong is seen as someone who could partner Kobbie Mainoo in centre midfield, helping his team progress the ball from deep with surging runs and incisive passes.

This would enable Ten Hag to evolve towards the more dominant, possession-heavy approach he favoured at Ajax, where he won three Eredivisie titles and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dutchman has already strengthened his squad with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, while Bayern Munich defensive duo Noussair Mazraoui and De Ligt should be announced soon.

More Manchester United stories

One Manchester United transfer solution could be hijacked by Jose Mourinho, according to one report. Another says that the club are launching a spectacular move for the next Paul Pogba.

Manchester United: All 11 former Eredivisie players Erik ten Hag has signed

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy has outlined his 'special' Manchester United reunion amid Erik ten Hag replacement claims.