Manchester United: All 11 former Eredivisie players Erik ten Hag has signed

Erik ten Hag has signed well over 20 players since taking over as Manchester United manager just over two years ago. And a significant proportion of them have come from his old stomping ground: the Eredivisie.

The former Ajax boss has linked back up with a number stars he coached during his successful spell with the Amsterdam giants. He's also made a fair few acquisitions with experience elsewhere in the Dutch top flight.

As the latest transfer window enters its final few weeks, we take you through every ex-Eredivisie player Ten Hag has brought to Old Trafford so far...

Every former Eredivisie player Erik ten Hag has signed for Manchester United: 1. Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord)

Tyrell Malacia (Image credit: Alamy)

Having left Ajax to take over at Manchester United, Erik ten Hag made his first Red Devils signing from his former club's arch-rivals. Dutch international defender Tyrell Malacia moved to Old Trafford for an initial £13m in July 2022.

The left-back featured 39 times in all competitions during his first season at United. Unfortunately, though, knee surgery and setbacks in his recovery kept him sidelined for the entire 2023/24 campaign.

2. Christian Eriksen (Ajax)

Christian Eriksen (Image credit: Alamy)

Just a year after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen was back at one of the world's elite clubs. The midfielder joined United on a free transfer in July 2022, having returned to the game with Brentford during the latter half of the previous season.

The former Ajax, Tottenham and Inter playmaker was a regular throughout Ten Hag's first Old Trafford campaign. He's featured 72 times for the Red Devils in all, helping them win the 2023/24 FA Cup.

3. Lisandro Martinez (Ajax)

Lisandro Martinez (Image credit: Alamy)

The first player to follow Ten Hag from Ajax to Old Trafford, feisty Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez was another July 2022 arrival. He joined United for just shy of £50m.

Written off by some due to his lack of height, Martinez – who went on to win that year's World Cup with Argentina – emphatically silenced his critics by producing a superb first season in red. Injury disrupted his 2023/24 campaign, but he was able to feature in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

4. Antony (Ajax)

Antony (Image credit: Alamy)

Ten Hag's most expensive signing as United boss and the second-most expensive in the club's history – after Paul Pogba – Antony arrived from Ajax for £81.3m in January 2023. That fee also made the Brazilian winger the priciest Eredivisie player ever.

Antony had thrived under Ten Hag in Amsterdam, winning the double in 2021/21 and retaining the Dutch title the following season. It's fair to say he's yet to live up to his price tag in the Premier League, though.

5. Wout Weghorst (Heracles Almelo, AZ Alkmaar)

Wout Weghorst (Image credit: Alamy)

One of United's more surprising acquisitions of recent years, Wout Weghorst arrived on loan from Burnley – who had been relegated to the Championship – for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign. The enormous Netherlands frontman had previously played in the Eredivisie for Heracles Almelo and AZ Alkmaar.

Weghorst scored just twice for the Red Devils – once in the League Cup and once in the Europa League. Mind you, hedid end his short Old Trafford stay with a winner's medal in the former.

6. Mason Mount (Vitesse Arnhem)

Mason Mount (Image credit: Alamy)

Ten Hag's first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window, Mason Mount's Eredivisie experience came on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in 2017/18. The England attacking midfielder left parent club Chelsea for United in a deal worth an initial £55m.

But he couldn't have fared much worse in his first season at Old Trafford. Afflicted by a string of injuries, Mount never really got going – and there are still doubts about how well he fits into his manager's tactical plans.

8. Andre Onana (Ajax)

Andre Onana (Image credit: Alamy)

David de Gea's successor between the sticks, Andre Onana arrived from Inter for an initial £48.3m in July 2023. The Cameroon goalkeeper had previous starred for Ten Hag's Ajax, helping them to the semi-finals of the 2018/19 Champions League and winning three Eredivisie titles.

He was a Premier League ever-present during his debut season at United, featuring 51 times in all competitions. However, question marks do remain after a campaign peppered with mistakes.

9. Sofyan Amrabat (Utrecht, Feyenoord)

Sofyan Amrabat (Image credit: Alamy)

Ten Hag's most recent ex-Eredivisie signing is the only one no longer at Old Trafford. Moroccan World Cup semi-finalist Sofyan Amrabat arrived on loan from Fiorentina for the second half of the 2023/24 season and made 30 appearances overall – picking up an FA Cup winner's medal.

The former Utrecht and Feyenoord defensive midfielder's deal contained an option to buy for £21.4m. As yet, though, United have not taken that option up, so Amrabat is currently a Fiorentina player again.

