Erik ten Hag COULD hand valuable minutes to Manchester United's youngsters in Community Shield clash - ushering in the next Class of '92 under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership

Manchester United could be about to hand a wonderful opportunity to some of their academy stars

Erik ten Hag could be about to unleash some of his Manchester United academy stars.

The Red Devils have been without high-profile names such as Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot during pre-season after they were all granted extended summer breaks following their international endeavours.

Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho were also missing from Manchester United's off-season tour of the US, with Ten Hag losing Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro through injury during a defeat to Arsenal in California.

Crosstown rivals Manchester City await in the Community Shield on Saturday, with the showpiece event a carbon copy of the FA Cup final that took place just three months ago, as Ten Hag's men emerged victorious 2-1. But with plenty of places in the starting XI up for grabs, who could start for the Red Devils this weekend?

1. Toby Collyer

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dynamic, tough in the tackle and comfortable in tight spaces, Toby Collyer has emerged as one of Manchester United's standout performers on tour this summer. The Worthing-born midfielder was called upon multiple times to make the first-team squad last season but is yet to make his competitive debut for the Red Devils.

We have a feeling we are going to be seeing plenty more of Collyer this season and we already know Ten Hag is a huge fan of the 20-year-old midfielder. His progress throughout the academy system at Carrington earned him a spot on the plane in America and his best showing came against Arsenal during the first 45 minutes in California.

“I think it’s a massive boost, it shows he rates me as a player,” says the Crawley-born starlet when asked about the confidence shown in him during pre-season. “(At Wembley) he just said take it all in, enjoy myself and keep working hard and you never know what can happen. He’s a really good guy, the manager.”

2. Ethan Wheatley

Manchester United star Ethan Wheatley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Wheatley did not put a foot wrong last season, helping Manchester United's Under-18s win a whopping Treble, scoring 14 goals along the way. Wheatley, 18, is tall and powerful and stands at an imposing 6ft 1inches already.

The boy can finish too, with his hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game an impressive facet that has already earned him numerous minutes in Ten Hag's first team. He was also the 250th player to make his debut for Manchester United last season, an impressive stat to hold dear.

With Rasmus Hojlund injured for at least a month, Joshua Zirkzee is likely to play a leading role against Pep Guardiola's men but Wheatley too could be asked to fill in and help out until Hojlund returns later this year. A big season awaits for the Stockport-born talent.

3. Harry Amass

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has been in fine form during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably the most exciting of the three mentioned players, Harry Amass looks tailor-made and ready for the Manchester United first team already. Another member of Adam Lawrence's serial-winning Under-18 side from last term, Amass arrived from Watford just over a year ago.

Since then, the youngster has gone from strength to strength and was superb during the Red Devils pre-season victory over Real Betis in San Diego last week, bombing forward constantly down the left flank and even setting up Amad for Manchester United's second goal.

Amass also resembles Luke Shaw and plays in the same position as him at left-back. Tyrell Malacia's return is still unknown, so we expect to see plenty of the more-than-capable teen this season, as Ten Hag continues to promote plenty of youth at the Theatre of Dreams.

