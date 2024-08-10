Erik ten Hag COULD hand valuable minutes to Manchester United's youngsters in Community Shield clash - ushering in the next Class of '92 under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership

By
published

Manchester United have been without a handful of their first-team stars during pre-season in the US

Manchester United could be about to hand a wonderful opportunity to some of their academy stars
Manchester United could be about to hand a wonderful opportunity to some of their academy stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag could be about to unleash some of his Manchester United academy stars.

The Red Devils have been without high-profile names such as Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot during pre-season after they were all granted extended summer breaks following their international endeavours.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.