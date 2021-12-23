Erling Haaland report: Borussia Dortmund have trick up their sleeve to keep the Norwegian

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to double Erling Haaland's salary in a bid to keep hold of him for another season, according to reports.

The Norway international is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2024, but a release clause in his deal will allow him to depart for around £63m next summer.

Several major clubs around Europe are interested in Haaland, including Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

But Dortmund have not given up hope of retaining the striker beyond this season.

According to Marca, the Bundesliga outfit are prepared to offer Haaland a significant wage rise to stay put.

The 21-year-old currently earns around £6.75m per year, which works out as just short of £130,000 per week.

Dortmund are willing to pay him closer to £260,000 per week if he commits to remaining at the club for another season.

It is not hard to see why BVB are desperate to retain Haaland for longer.

The former Red Bull Salzburg marksman has scored 76 goals in 74 appearances in all competitions since he joined Dortmund two years ago.

He does not turn 22 until July but is already regarded as one of the best players in world football.

But despite their offer to double his wages, Dortmund still face an uphill battle to keep hold of Haaland.

As well as the aforementioned Premier League trio, there has been interest from PSG, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

And Mino Raiola, Haaland's outspoken agent, believes his client is likely to seek pastures new ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

"Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a big chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see," Raiola told Sport1 earlier this month.

"He is someone who wants to develop, who is looking for new challenges. And of course it's also a question of the alternative. You only change if you have a better alternative."

