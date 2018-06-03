Espanyol appoint Rubi as new head coach

Espanyol have appointed Rubi as their new head coach.

The 48-year-old joins from Huesca after successfully guiding them into La Liga for the first time in their history.

He replaces Quique Sanchez Flores, who was sacked in in April after a run of five games without a win or a goal.

Reserve team coach David Gallego ensured the season ended with a flourish, guiding them to four wins and a draw in their remaining five matches to secure an 11th-placed finish.

Espanyol marks the 12th job of Rubi's nomadic managerial career, which has seen him take in spells at Girona, Valladolid, Levante and Sporting Gijon before taking charge of Huesca at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.