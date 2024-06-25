Euro 2024: Gary Neville 'certain' England star will start next game after eye-catching substitute appearance

By
published

ITV pundit Gary Neville felt there was better work on offer from England in the second half of their goalless draw against Slovenia

Gary NevilleGary Neville felt England improved against Slovenia after Gareth Southgate changed things up
Gary Neville felt England improved against Slovenia after Gareth Southgate changed things up

Former England right-back Gary Neville believes current Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo will 'definitely' start for England in the round of 16.

Gareth Southgate made one change to his England line-up, seemingly ending his experimentation with Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield by bringing in Conor Gallagher to partner Declan Rice behind playmaker Jude Bellingham instead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.