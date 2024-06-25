Euro 2024: Gary Neville 'certain' England star will start next game after eye-catching substitute appearance

Former England right-back Gary Neville believes current Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo will 'definitely' start for England in the round of 16.

Gareth Southgate made one change to his England line-up, seemingly ending his experimentation with Trent Alexander-Arnold in central midfield by bringing in Conor Gallagher to partner Declan Rice behind playmaker Jude Bellingham instead.

An offside decision against Phil Foden meant Bukayo Saka had a tap-in of a goal disallowed in England's first threatening move of the Slovenia clash after another nervous-looking start.

Gary Neville: Kobbie Mainoo should start England last 16 game

England produced little to nothing else of note for the rest of the half, but looked increasingly convincing as Southgate made numerous changes throughout the second half with Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon receiving particular praise.

The Manchester United midfielder got the longest outing, replacing Gallagher at the break, and his showing has convinced ITV pundit Neville that Mainoo will now get the chance to strut his stuff when England play their first - and, they hope, not last - knockout game in Gelsenkirchen this Sunday teatime.

Neville said: "I'm certain Mainoo will start in the next game. He thought Gallagher may be the option for the energy we talked about before the game, but I think it was quite obvious that we needed someone in that that would get us playing.

Kobbie Mainoo brought something a bit different to the England side (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Mainoo does that, I think Wharton is capable of that as well, and I think the more substitutes we made, the less rigid we looked. We looked so basic in the first half, it was a struggle to watch that.

"It moved forward a lot in the second half. We didn't get the result, but there were sort of glimpses of what we can be."

England were roundly criticised for their performances after going ahead against Serbia and Denmark, managing to withstand periods of heavy pressure in the first game before being pegged back and held to a draw in the second, and played out a goalless draw against Slovenia in their final game.

In spite of the (very legitimate) criticism sent their way, England had already had their knockout stage place confirmed before kick-off, and now progress as the group leaders to face an as-yet-undetermined third-placed side in the next stage.

