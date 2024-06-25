WATCH: Bukayo Saka has England opener disallowed against Slovenia at Euro 2024

Bukayo Saka had a goal denied by an offside decision in the build-up during England's final group stage game against Slovenia.

England were already guaranteed their place in the round of 16 before the game even kicked off, but had a major point to prove after attracting criticism for their thoroughly underwhelming performances against Serbia and Denmark in their previous games.

Claiming the top spot in Group C also offers (at least in theory) an easier draw in their first knockout game, with only a win over Slovenia absolutely certain to deliver that without relying on the scoreline in the other game between Denmark and Serbia.

VIDEO: Euro 2024: Previous Winners

England offside scrubs out Bukayo Saka 'goal'

England again made a slow start out in Cologne and struggled to get attacking moves together in the early stages, but they finally sparked into life as the 20 minute mark approached with a move up the left wing.

Manchester City's Phil Foden made a good run in behind to get onto Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice's pass into the box before squaring it across goal for Saka to tap in from close range.

But the linesman's flag went up almost the moment the ball hit the net, with Foden correctly judged to have strayed into an offside position as Rice released his well-spotted through ball.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much better play from England...But, the offside flag is up and the goal doesn't stand 🙃#Euro2024 | #ENGSLO pic.twitter.com/htrU7ATlo1June 25, 2024

The Group C winners will go on to face one of the third-placed sides from groups D, E and F, with the winning side going on to face either Switzerland or Italy in the quarter-finals.

A meeting with Germany in the round of 16 awaits the Group C runners-up, potentially with Spain to follow in the quarters; while the third-placed side’s route would pit them against an as-yet undetermined group winner.

Conor Gallagher replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold as Declan Rice’s midfield partner in the only change Gareth Southgate made to his starting line-up having named the same XI for his side’s first two games at Euro 2024.

England played in their first-ever European Championship final three years ago, but succumbed to a penalty shootout defeat at Italy’s expense.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament

Saka celebrated before the flag was raised (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know .