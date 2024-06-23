Euro 2024: Have Scotland ever qualified for the knockout stages of a major tournament?

By
published

Scotland went into their final Euro 2024 group stage game against Hungary with everything still on the line

Scotland Euro 2024 squad Scotland Team Picture during a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena, on June 14, 2024, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)
Scotland have been to Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 after a 25-year absence from the competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland kicked off Euro 2024 with a 5-1 defeat to Germany in the tournament's opening game and that left the Tartan Army with a hill to climb in their remaining games against Switzerland and Hungary.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay had got his country off to a dream start against the Swiss, but former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri equalised before the break and there was to be no further scoring.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.