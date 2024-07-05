Euro 2024: Turkey without last 16 hero for quarter-final with Netherlands, following UEFA ban

A key Turkey player has been banned by UEFA for two games at Euro 2024

Turkey will be without a key player for their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Saturday, after UEFA imposed a two-game ban on him for controversial actions in the last 16.

Indeed, in the last 16 Turkey managed to overcome Austria 2-1 in Leipzig, with centre-back Merih Demiral bagging a brace during the game. An important save from Mert Gunok in stoppage time at the end of the game ensured Turkey's progression in the knockout stages, though Demiral's celebrations were called into question.

