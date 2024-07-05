Euro 2024: Turkey without last 16 hero for quarter-final with Netherlands, following UEFA ban

Turkey will be without a key player for their Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Saturday, after UEFA imposed a two-game ban on him for controversial actions in the last 16.

Indeed, in the last 16 Turkey managed to overcome Austria 2-1 in Leipzig, with centre-back Merih Demiral bagging a brace during the game. An important save from Mert Gunok in stoppage time at the end of the game ensured Turkey's progression in the knockout stages, though Demiral's celebrations were called into question.

After scoring, the Al-Ahli defender gestured a symbol representing a wolf salute, associated with the Turkish right-wing extremist group 'The Grey Wolves', which is banned in Austria and determined a terror group by the EU. 'The Grey Wolves' have also been under surveillance by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany.

VIDEO: Why Spain Have The PERFECT System To Win The Euros

According to German outlet Bild, UEFA has banned Demiral for two games for performing the gesutre. European foootball's governing body quickly opened an investigation into his actions, before deciding that his punishment will see him miss the quarter-final and, should Turkey reach it, the semi-final versus either England or Switzerland.

As UEFA has made clear at Euro 2024, political messages either in the stands or on the pitch are banned. This became especially evident when Albania's Arlind Daku was banned by UEFA, also for two matches, after inciting his own fans with nationalist chants following their 2-2 draw with Croatia in the group stages.

UEFA stated: "The player did not respect the general principles of conduct, violated the basic rules of decent behavior, used sporting events to make unsportsmanlike statements and brought football into disrepute."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Demiral's celebration (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demiral's ban could prove a huge issue for Vincenzo Montella, with the 26-year-old having started the last two games for Turkey. He also made appearances in the first two games of Euro 2024, and has proven himself as an integral member of the squad.

That could see Samet Akaydin make a return to the starting XI, having been dropped from the side after scoring an own goal in their second group match against Turkey.

More Turkey and Euro 2024 stories

'It has to stop' Austria's Marcel Sabitzer hit by object from crowd in latest Euro 2024 flashpoint

WATCH: Turkey goalkeeper's stunning 'Gordon Banks replica' stoppage time save

Every team’s Euro penalty prowess revealed