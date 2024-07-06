Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for England vs Switzerland?

So who are the BBC commentators and pundits for England vs Switzerland?

England's Euro 2024 journey has been far from smooth, but they have a golden opportunity to advance to the semifinals tonight with a win over Murat Yakin's Switzerland, who are coming off the back of a win over Italy.

The Three Lions' path to the quarterfinals was only made possible by the individual brilliance of Jude Bellingham whose spectacular overhead kick in the closing minutes of regular time salvaged a draw, pushing the match into extra time.

It was then that Harry Kane's decisive header which secured England's place in the quarterfinals. Now, they face Switzerland with hopes of continuing their journey and reaching the final.

The BBC's team of commentators and pundits will bring us the live coverage of this Friday match, with kick-off set for 5pm UK time (6pm local time).

BBC’s main commentator Guy Mowbray will be watching over the game. The Yorkshireman has been with the broadcaster since 2004, joining after The Premiership on ITV was cancelled.

He was the chosen commentator for the BBC's coverage of England games at the 2010 World Cup after the late John Motson retired and he was on duty for England during Euro 2012 and Euro 2020.

Sitting beside him will be Newcastle legend Alan Shearer. The long-standing BBC pundit needs no introduction, being the Premier League all-time goal-scorer. His England career, by comparison, was quite unremarkable (albeit still impressive), with 30 goals in 63 matches.

Alan Shearer will be in the gantry alongside Guy Mowbray (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are the BBC pundits for England vs Switzerland?

Rio Ferdinand is in the studio for this one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker will be the main presenter for the coverage. Alongside the former Tottenham man will be Rio Ferdinand, Manchester United’s former defender turned regular pundit.

Micah Richards joins the pair - the former Manchester City player is typically found on Sky Sports and CBS but he has joined the BBC for their international showings.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will be in the studio, too, as well as Ellen White, the record goalscorer for the England women's national team.

