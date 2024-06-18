Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Portugal vs Czech Republic?

Cesc Fabregas will be on pundit duty for Portugal vs Czech Republic

Who are the commentators for Portugal vs Czech Republic?

The final two teams to take the field at Euro 2024 will lock horns on Tuesday evening at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, with the BBC broadcasting Portugal vs the Czech Republic for a UK audience.

Led by a 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese are one of the favourites to lift the trophy as they seek to repeat their 2016 success in the tournament but will face a stiff test from a Czech side who have reached at least the last eight in three of the past five Euros.

Robyn Cowen will be the lead commentator in Leipzig and is a familiar voice to Match of the Day viewers, having joined the team there in 2018. She was also the lead commentator as the England women's team won Euro 2022.

Alongside Cowen will be former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy, who began working as a Match of the Day pundit after retiring from the game in 2013.

There will also be a big-name studio line-up for Ronaldo's first game of the tournament, with Gary Lineker anchoring a team that features former England and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer, ex-Chelsea and Three Lions midfielder Frank Lampard and ex-Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas, who won Euros 2008 and 2012, plus the World Cup in 2010 with Spain.

