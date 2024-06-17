Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Romania vs Ukraine?

By
published

England get their Euro 2024 campaign underway against Serbia on Sunday – but who will feature on BBC's coverage?

Who are the BBC commentators for Romania vs Ukraine? Romania Euro 2024 squad Radu Dragusin of Romania is in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers match between Romania and Switzerland at Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, on November 21, 2023. (Photo by Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are the commentators for Romania vs Ukraine?

Both sides will be getting their Euro 2024 campaigns underway in Munich at the Allianz Arena, with the BBC broadcasting the Group E game in the UK. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 