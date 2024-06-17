Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Romania vs Ukraine?

Who are the commentators for Romania vs Ukraine?

Both sides will be getting their Euro 2024 campaigns underway in Munich at the Allianz Arena, with the BBC broadcasting the Group E game in the UK.

Romania qualified fairly comfortably for the tournament, finishing top of Group I to automatically secure their spot in the European Championship. Ukraine, meanwhile, needed to overcome Iceland in the play-offs to ensure they featured in Germany this summer.

Steve Wilson will lead the commentary live from Munich for Romania vs Ukraine, with the 56-year-old returning for his seventh European Championship as commentator. A BBC regular, Wilson is regularly heard at tournaments for the broadcaster and on Match of the Day, having been with them since 1998.

Sitting alongside him, microphone in hand, is former Scotland international James McFadden, who made a move into punditry and co-commentary after a stint as Alex McLeish's assistant manager at Scotland.

Mark Chapman hosts proceedings from the BBC studio in Berlin, while Brentford manager Thomas Frank, former Wales defender Ashley Williams and ex-England international Danny Murphy join as pundits in the studio, offering their expert analysis on the game.

