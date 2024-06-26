Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Slovakia vs Romania?

Group E at Euro 2024 could barely be more finely poised going into the final round of matches, with all four teams on three points after they each won one and lost the other of their opening two matches.

A win for anyone tonight seals a place in the last 16, but after that it gets complicated. Romania take on Slovakia in Frankfurt tonight, with both teams safe in the knowledge that a win or a draw would take them both through, regardless of what happens between Belgium and Ukraine.

There'll be a lot of permutations to work out tonight, so here's a look at the BBC team bringing us all the action.

VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

On the gantry in Frankfurt will be Vicki Sparks, who made history in 2018 when she became the first woman to commentate on a World Cup match on UK television, when brought us coverage of Portugal versus Morocco. Alongside Sparks will Dion Dublin, the former Manchester United and England striker, who is more regularly seen on Homes Under the Hammer in recent years.

Back in the BBC's studio Gabby Logan is at the helm, joined by former Wales and Everton centre-back Ashley Williams and ex-Liverpool, Fulham and England midfielder Danny Murphy on punditry duties.

Coverage starts on BBC Two at 4.45pm.

