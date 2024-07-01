Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for France vs Belgium?

ITV's continued coverage of Euro 2024 steps up a notch once more on Monday, as France takes on Belgium in the round of 16.

Didier Deschamps' side have won just once so far against Austria at the tournament but will be hoping to lay down something of a marker against Belgium later today. Meanwhile, Domenico Tedesco's talented outfit is yet to seemingly click at the tournament and the clash could make for fireworks in Dusseldorf.

With Switzerland, England, Germany and Spain already through, just who will join them remains to be seen, with excitement starting to build ahead of the 76th meeting between the two sides.

WATCH | Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

Ally McCoist will provide co-commentary (Image credit: Getty Images)

ITV has opted for Pien Meulensteen and Ally McCoist for the clash between France and Belgium this afternoon.

Meulensteen has cut a popular figure in gantry so far this tournament and will be joined by the ever-entertaining McCoist at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Who are the pundits and presenters for France vs Belgium?

Gary Neville and Roy Keane will once again occupy the ITV studios via live coverage (Image credit: ITV)

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Gaizka Mendieta for live coverage in the ITV studio. Pitchside inserts will also be provided by Connie McLaughlin from inside the stadium.



Neville and Keane have continued to prove popular across ITV's coverage this summer, with former Valencia and Lazio star Mendieta also making an appearance for the clash.



Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world

We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.