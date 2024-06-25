Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Slovenia?
England already have the Euro 2024 knockout stages in the bag but can give themselves a potentially kinder draw with a result against Slovenia
England's Euro 2024 group stage will come to an end on Tuesday evening as they round out Group C by taking on Slovenia, with the game to kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm German time)
Gareth Southgate's side can take their fate into their own hands and determine which path England will embark on in the knockout stages - although their progression is already guaranteed as they cannot finish bottom of the group and at worst would be guaranteed to be one of the four best third-placed sides.
But having been unconvincing against Serbia and Denmark, they will still be determined to answer their critics with an improved performance against Slovenia, who know that claiming at least a draw would qualify them for their first-ever knockout game at a major tournament as an independent nation.
VIDEO Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark
Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Slovenia at Euro 2024?
ITV's main man Sam Matterface will call the action from the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, as he will for any more of England's games the broadcaster pick up this summer. The talkSPORT commentator replaced Clive Tyldesley as ITV's lead commentator in 2020.
Alongside Matterface in the press box will be former Arsenal and England right-back Lee Dixon, who earned 22 caps for his country from 1990 to 1999. Dixon has been a familiar voice since moving into punditry after hanging up his boots in 2002, and made the switch from the BBC to ITV in 2012.
Another former BBC man, Mark Pougatch, will host proceedings from the studio, and will be joined by Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper Roy Keane, and two more former England players in Gary Neville and Ian Wright.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world to the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.