Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Slovenia?

Harry Kane got his first Euro 2024 goal against Denmark last time out

England's Euro 2024 group stage will come to an end on Tuesday evening as they round out Group C by taking on Slovenia, with the game to kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm German time)

Gareth Southgate's side can take their fate into their own hands and determine which path England will embark on in the knockout stages - although their progression is already guaranteed as they cannot finish bottom of the group and at worst would be guaranteed to be one of the four best third-placed sides.

But having been unconvincing against Serbia and Denmark, they will still be determined to answer their critics with an improved performance against Slovenia, who know that claiming at least a draw would qualify them for their first-ever knockout game at a major tournament as an independent nation.

Lee Dixon is co-commentator for this match (Image credit: Getty Images)

ITV's main man Sam Matterface will call the action from the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, as he will for any more of England's games the broadcaster pick up this summer. The talkSPORT commentator replaced Clive Tyldesley as ITV's lead commentator in 2020.

Alongside Matterface in the press box will be former Arsenal and England right-back Lee Dixon, who earned 22 caps for his country from 1990 to 1999. Dixon has been a familiar voice since moving into punditry after hanging up his boots in 2002, and made the switch from the BBC to ITV in 2012.

Another former BBC man, Mark Pougatch, will host proceedings from the studio, and will be joined by Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper Roy Keane, and two more former England players in Gary Neville and Ian Wright.

