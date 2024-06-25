Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Slovenia?

By
published

England already have the Euro 2024 knockout stages in the bag but can give themselves a potentially kinder draw with a result against Slovenia

Jamie Carragher Harry Kane of England applauds the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Harry Kane got his first Euro 2024 goal against Denmark last time out (Image credit: Getty Images)

England's Euro 2024 group stage will come to an end on Tuesday evening as they round out Group C by taking on Slovenia, with the game to kick off at 8pm UK time (9pm German time)

Gareth Southgate's side can take their fate into their own hands and determine which path England will embark on in the knockout stages - although their progression is already guaranteed as they cannot finish bottom of the group and at worst would be guaranteed to be one of the four best third-placed sides.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.