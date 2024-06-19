Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Germany vs Hungary?

Hosts Germany are back in Euro 2024 action on Wednesday afternoon when they take on Hungary in Stuttgart.

A dominant 5-1 win over Scotland got the Germans off to a perfect start on Friday and they will look to seal a last-16 place when they take on a Hungarian side that lost 3-1 to Switzerland in their opener.

Germany's first game saw the only red card of the first round of fixtures when Ryan Porteous was sent off for Scotland, but who will be in the officiating crew this time?

VIDEO: Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Who is the referee for Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024?

Dutchman Danny Makkelie will referee Germany vs Hungary. The 41-year-old is a part-time police inspector and was the man in charge when England were awarded an extra-time penalty against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries will assist him in Stuttgart.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024?

Serdar Gozubukuk will be the fourth official for Germany vs Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fourth official duties will be performed by another Dutchman in Serdar Gozubuyuk, who has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2012, while Rob Dieperink will be the VAR in Stuttgart.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

What is the protocol for postponing games at Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 last-16: Full fixtures, as things stand

WATCH: Albania stun Croatia with an incredible early goal