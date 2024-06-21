Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Netherlands vs France?

Referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of this heavyweight clash

Friday night sees one of the most anticipated matches of the Euro 2024 group stage when Netherlands take on France.

The two European heavyweights kick off their campaign with narrow wins and know that victory tonight could seal top spot in Group D, depending on the Poland vs Austria result prior to kick-off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

It will no doubt be a competitive clash, so FourFourTwo takes a look at all of the refereeing appointments.

Who is the referee for Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024?

Referee Anthony Taylor (centre) with assistants Adam Nunn (left) and Gary Beswick.

The Premier League will be represented in this clash, as Anthony Taylor will be the man in the middle.

Taylor has been a Premier League referee since 2010 and was in charge for the Euro 2020 group stage match between Finland and Denmark in which Cristian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch, with Taylor earning praise for his calm and quick reaction to the incident.

This will be the first match has taken charge of at Euro 2024 and will be joined by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn as his assistants.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024?

Stuart Attwell is on VAR duties (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fourth official in Leipzig will be Glenn Nyberg, a 35-year-old Swede who is making his major tournament debut this summer.

Should Taylor need to call on his VAR, he will have the familiar face of Stuart Attwell to fall back on.

