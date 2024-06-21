Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Netherlands vs France?

By
published

See who will be referring and on VAR duty for Netherlands vs France at Euro 2024

Referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of this heavyweight clash
Referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge of this heavyweight clash (Image credit: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/CPS Images/Getty Images)

Friday night sees one of the most anticipated matches of the Euro 2024 group stage when Netherlands take on France

The two European heavyweights kick off their campaign with narrow wins and know that victory tonight could seal top spot in Group D, depending on the Poland vs Austria result prior to kick-off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.