Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Portugal vs France?

Kylian Mbappe will be hoping to fire France to another semi-final

Two more former European champions will duke it out to stay in the running to claim the trophy once again when Portugal take on France on Friday evening.

Neither side has been particularly impressive thus far at Euro 2024. Portugal needed a penalty shootout to get past Slovenia in the round of 16 after being held to a goalless draw, while France are still waiting to score a goal from open play after eking past Belgium courtesy of a late Jan Vertonghen own goal.

That has set up what could be a tense encounter out at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion in an 8pm UK-time kick-off (9pm German time) with a semi-final place on the line.

Who is the referee for Portugal vs France at Euro 2024?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Premier League referee Michael Oliver will take charge of this game – his fourth outing of the tournament after Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia in Group B, Ukraine’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in the Group E, and Germany’s two-goal victory over Denmark in the round of 16.

Oliver has been officiating in the English top flight since 2010, and is at his third major international tournament having also gone to Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Running the lines for Oliver are assistant referees Stuart Burt and Dan Cook.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Portugal vs France at Euro 2024?

Dutchman Pol van Boekel will lead the VAR team (Image credit: Alamy)

Oliver will have a different voice in his ear from the VAR studio following the controversial handball given against Denmark to award Germany a penalty in the last round.

Stuart Attwell had been the VAR on that occasion, but was selected to perform the same role to assist Anthony Taylor in Friday’s earlier quarter-final between Spain and Germany.

This time Oliver’s VAR will be Dutchman Pol van Boekel, with Englishman David Coote and Poland’s Tomasz Kwiatowski serving as VAR assistants.

Another Pole, Szymon Marciniak, will be the fourth official.

