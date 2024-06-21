Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Slovakia vs Ukraine?

Friday's Euro 2024 action is set to get underway at 14:00 BST this afternoon, with Slovakia taking on Ukraine in Group E.

Francesco Calzona's side will be bidding to make it two wins from two to further aid their qualifying hopes, after arguably producing the shock of the tournament so far by beating Belgium last time out.

Ukraine were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Romania on Matchday One and know they must bounce back after a disappointing performance. Ahead of the contest in Dusseldorf, FourFourTwo provides all the details regarding today's refereeing appointments...

Who is the referee for Slovakia vs Ukraine at Euro 2024?

Michael Oliver (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League's very own Michael Oliver will officiate his second match at the tournament, as he takes charge of the Group E clash.

Oliver was in charge of proceedings between Spain and Croatia previously and awarded only the second penalty of the tournament so far as Manchester City's Rodri brought down Bruno Petkovic.

An experienced official, Oliver began refereeing in 2003 and he belongs to the Select Group of Referees in England. He will be assisted by fellow English counterparts Stuart Burt and Dan Cook as his two assistants.

Who is the fourth official and VAR referee for Slovakia v Ukraine at Euro 2024?

Serdar Gozubukuk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serdar Gozubukuk has been appointed to fourth official duties and mainly officiates over in the Netherlands.

He was first listed as a FIFA official in 2012 and hails from Haarlem in Holland.

Bastian Dankert from Germany will oversee Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties for the game and will be supported by two Assistant Video Assistant Referees, David Coote from England and Christian Dingert of Germany.

