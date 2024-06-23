Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Switzerland vs Germany?

Italian referee Daniele Orsato during the Euro 2024 match between Serbia and England in June 2024.

Sunday evening at Euro 2024 sees neighbours Germany and Switzerland go head to head in their last group stage game with both sides looking for a result to achieve their objectives.

A draw would suit both teams, in truth, putting Germany through at the top of the group while Switzerland would go through to the knockout stages in second place – but the hosts will nonetheless be keen to keep their momentum going on home soil. The Swiss could meanwhile pull off a shock to beat Germany into first place and a supposedly kinder last 16 draw...and even in defeat, will have half an eye on that goal difference swing Scotland need to make up on them.

Here’s who will oversee proceedings when the Euro 2024 group stage game kicks off in Frankfurt at 9pm local time (8pm UK time).

Who is the referee for Switzerland vs Germany at Euro 2024?

Experienced Italian referee Daniele Orsato will take charge of his second game of the tournament having also overseen England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia in the Three Lions’ opening game.

Orsato is no stranger to big games having refereed the 2020 Champions League final and Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League semi-final second leg victory over PSG last term. He also travelled to the 2022 World Cup, where he oversaw Argentina’s victory over Croatia.

Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini are his assistants at Euro 2024.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Switzerland vs Germany at Euro 2024?

Marco Guida is at his first major international tournament having previously officiated in Serie A and the Champions League.

Massimiliano Irrati was the first man ever to serve as the VAR in a World Cup final, taking charge of the video decisions in France’s 2018 triumph over Croatia.

Another Serie A veteran, Paolo Valeri, will assist him, alongside Romania’s Catalin Popa, who served the same role in Atalanta’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen in this year’s Europa League final.

