Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs Turkey?

The Netherlands are hoping to reach their fifth Euros semi-final

The Euro 2024 quarter-finals conclude on Saturday night as Turkey and the Netherlands meet for the first time at a major tournament.

The Netherlands have won the tournament once before, back in 1988, and were semi-finalists in 1976, 1992, 2000 and 2004 – but have not made it past this quarter-final stage since then.

Turkey’s best showing at a European Championships came as they reached the semi-finals in 2008, losing 3-2 to Germany in a scintillating encounter, but until this year they had not made it any further than the group stage since.

Who is the referee for Netherlands vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Clement Turpin took charge of England vs Slovenia in the group stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

French referee Clement Turpin will be the man in the middle of the action this evening, assisted by linesmen Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages.

England and Scotland fans will already be familiar with their work at this tournament: Turpin refereed the opening game of the competition as Germany battered Scotland 5-1, issuing a red card to Ryan Porteous after a VAR review.

Turpin’s other Euro 2024 game to date was the goalless draw between England and Slovenia in Group C’s final round of games, which passed by without any controversy or indeed action to speak of.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Netherlands vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Ligue 1 referee Jerome Brisard is on VAR duty (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The VAR who helped make that Scotland red card call will be assisting Turpin again from the studio: fellow Frenchman Jerome Brisard is in charge of the video review team.

Assisting Brisard will be countryman Willy Delajod and Italian Massimiliano Irrati.

The fourth official on the ground is yet another French representative, Francois Letexier.

