Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for the Netherlands vs Turkey?
The Euro 2024 quarter-final stage will come to a close in the Saturday night game as Turkey take on the Netherlands
The Euro 2024 quarter-finals conclude on Saturday night as Turkey and the Netherlands meet for the first time at a major tournament.
The Netherlands have won the tournament once before, back in 1988, and were semi-finalists in 1976, 1992, 2000 and 2004 – but have not made it past this quarter-final stage since then.
Turkey’s best showing at a European Championships came as they reached the semi-finals in 2008, losing 3-2 to Germany in a scintillating encounter, but until this year they had not made it any further than the group stage since.
Why Spain Have The PERFECT System To Win The Euros
Who is the referee for Netherlands vs Turkey at Euro 2024?
French referee Clement Turpin will be the man in the middle of the action this evening, assisted by linesmen Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages.
England and Scotland fans will already be familiar with their work at this tournament: Turpin refereed the opening game of the competition as Germany battered Scotland 5-1, issuing a red card to Ryan Porteous after a VAR review.
Turpin’s other Euro 2024 game to date was the goalless draw between England and Slovenia in Group C’s final round of games, which passed by without any controversy or indeed action to speak of.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Who is the VAR and fourth official for Netherlands vs Turkey at Euro 2024?
The VAR who helped make that Scotland red card call will be assisting Turpin again from the studio: fellow Frenchman Jerome Brisard is in charge of the video review team.
Assisting Brisard will be countryman Willy Delajod and Italian Massimiliano Irrati.
The fourth official on the ground is yet another French representative, Francois Letexier.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We also have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.