Euro 2024: Why don’t Spain have words in their national anthem?

National anthems are a key part of international football and will be once again at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Before a game kicks off, both sides stand on either side of the halfway line and each country’s song is played through the stadium’s speakers. Sometimes tears are even shed by players and fans as they show their patriotism before the football begins. That isn’t the case for Spain, however.

The 1964, 2008 and 2012 Euros winners never sing when their national anthem is played.

Why don't Spain sing their national anthem?

Spain players look on during the Spanish national anthem ahead of the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands in South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘La Marcha Real’ was originally a military march, composed in 1761.

It became a state anthem in 1770 and was then made Spain’s national anthem by Queen Isabella II during her reign in the mid-1800s.

Spanish dictator General Franco added lyrics during his time as the head of the country between 1938 and 1973 but, when he was removed from power, the words were omitted from the anthem.

Few Spanish people wanted to be associated with Franco and the national anthem’s lyrics reminded people of the totalitarian leader.

There have been other words suggested for ‘La Marcha Real’ since, but none have been added.

Spain players celebrate their 2010 World Cup win with the trophy after victory in the final over the Netherlands in South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain’s national football team features players who hail from Catalonia and the Basque Country, as well as Canary Islands such as Tenerife.

People didn’t want to sing lyrics that could potentially offend some of those regions.

Spain have participated in every European Championship since 1996 and their striking red shirts and fluid passing play have become synonymous with the competition.

They are among the favourites to lift Euro 2024 in Germany this summer and, when Luis de la Fuente’s side lines up opposite Croatia on Saturday June 15 in Berlin, their wordless national anthem will mark the beginning of their quest for a fourth success in the competition.

