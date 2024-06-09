Euro 2024: Why don’t Spain have words in their national anthem?

By
published

Spain players aren't singing the national anthem at Euro 2024 - but why is that?

Spain pair Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas look on during the Spanish national anthem ahead of a game against Italy at Euro 2012.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

National anthems are a key part of international football and will be once again at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Before a game kicks off, both sides stand on either side of the halfway line and each country’s song is played through the stadium’s speakers. Sometimes tears are even shed by players and fans as they show their patriotism before the football begins. That isn’t the case for Spain, however.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Nelson